Amer Sports, Inc.’s (NYSE:AS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 12th

Amer Sports’ (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 12th. Amer Sports had issued 105,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,365,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.