Affimed Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 11th (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 8th.

Affimed Stock Up 4.4 %

AFMD stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.