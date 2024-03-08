Morgan Stanley Has $1.60 Billion Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,602,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 1,234,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

