Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

