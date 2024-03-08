iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

