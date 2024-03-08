Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 783,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,954. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.