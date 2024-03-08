Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 659 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $179.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $180.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.