Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 5.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $40.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $744.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,778. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $466.80 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $330.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $705.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.