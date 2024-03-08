Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 563 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

