Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 571.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.31.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.