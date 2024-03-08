Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.