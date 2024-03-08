17,437 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CSX by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,114,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 634,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.
CSX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.