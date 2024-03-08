17,437 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CSX by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,114,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 634,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.