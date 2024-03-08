Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.51 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.77. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

