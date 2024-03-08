Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Decreased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

