Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 78.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.54. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

