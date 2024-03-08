23,317 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

