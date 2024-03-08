Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

