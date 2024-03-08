WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 35,361 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31,572.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.