WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $258.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $258.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

