Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $517.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $518.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

