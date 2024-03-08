The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $91,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $241.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

