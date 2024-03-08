Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 6,735 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $212.16 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

