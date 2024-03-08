Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 889 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 198.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.54 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

