Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,625 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

