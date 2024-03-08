Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,952 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,163,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

