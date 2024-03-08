Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. 1,408,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,964,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.