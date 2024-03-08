Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

