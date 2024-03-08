WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

