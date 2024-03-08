Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 80,856 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,856 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,222,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,679,000 after buying an additional 312,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.30. 80,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

