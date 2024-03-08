CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

