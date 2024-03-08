Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,334 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Copart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.