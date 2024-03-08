43,564 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 12.7 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

