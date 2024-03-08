The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 98,269 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $97,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,431,000 after acquiring an additional 253,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.