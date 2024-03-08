GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

