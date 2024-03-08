Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,134.45.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $1,407.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $652.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

