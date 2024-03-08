Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.86 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 399,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 285,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $344.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $346.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

