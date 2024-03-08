WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 16,988 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.12 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

