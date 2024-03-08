WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 4,814 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.