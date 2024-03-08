General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $166.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.