Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $48,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $723.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

