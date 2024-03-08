Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $99.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

