Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 53,094 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,094 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Europe ETF worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 119,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

