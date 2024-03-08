Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Entegris worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

