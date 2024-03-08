WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $113.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

