Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.