1,634,313 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,634,313 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,493,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of CRH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

