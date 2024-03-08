Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.