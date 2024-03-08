Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.57 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 115,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

