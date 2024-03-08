Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.