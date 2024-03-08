Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,558,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,408,000 after buying an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

